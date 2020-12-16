Video game starring UFC's Conor McGregor amasses more than 100k downloads on Google Play

UFC Lightweight contender Conor McGregor has showed his pull with fans again, as the video game Dystopia amassed 100k downloads in under a week. The trailer of the video game has been narrated by the Irishman.

🎮 The intro video for Dystopia game is pretty cool, starring and narrated by @TheNotoriousMMA.



The game within a week has amassed over 100k downloads on @GooglePlay



Wherever he goes, he doesn't take part, he takes over!



📱Download | https://t.co/bVXwkjF80s @EsportsTSJ pic.twitter.com/NCWCNMhn3k — The Sports Journal (@TSJSports) December 12, 2020

McGregor has written the book on how to cross over to a mainstream audience with multiple business ventures outside his day job. The two-division champion will be back in the Octagon in January when he takes on Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon against the American Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. McGregor beat Donald Cerrone back in January of 2020, in just 40 seconds.

Dustin Poirier, UFC Lightweight

The duo met back in 2014 when McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round. The fight was Porier's last fight in the Featherweight division.

However, Poirier in 2021 represents a much bigger challenge to the former Champion. Poirier is not only durable but he's also an excellent boxer.

Poirier has explained the difference between the fight 6 years ago and the upcoming one:

"At this point we’re both so much established, have so much more experience and just more mature fighters. I think you get a completely different fight here. I was very emotional in that first one, I wanted to hurt the guy, this time I just want to outsmart him, just want to beat him. That’s it this is business, this isn’t any ill will towards the guy."

"When I was younger I used to fight with a lot of emotion. This isn’t the same thing for me, this isn’t about getting even for me. This isn’t like a revenge type of thing for me, this is about moving my career forward and putting my family in a better spot. It’s not about trying to get back a guy who got me. This is just, it’s business."

Conor McGregor knows he's facing a very tough competitor in Poirier and reiterated the belief ahead of the fight:

"I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor."