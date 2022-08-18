"One of the craziest pieces of MMA lore, considering how Santos’ MMA career has panned out" - Fans react to a clip of UFC 278 star Leonardo Santos submitting Georges St-Pierre via. flying armbar at ADCC 2005

Georges St-Pierre is known as one of the most complete martial artists of all-time, but even he was no match for the Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills of Leonardo Santos when they met at ADCC in 2005.

Santos is fighting Jared Gordon at UFC 278, which takes place this weekend, and a video of him catching St-Pierre in a flying armbar at ADCC has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

"Leonardo Santos submits GSP via flying armbar at ADCC 2005. Santos faces Jared Gordon at UFC 278."

The video has created quite a discussion on Twitter between fans, with some highlighting the contrast between Santos' career in jiu-jitsu and his career in MMA:

jermaine✊🏾 @goetballer @Ocelot_MMA This is one of the craziest pieces of mma lore, considering how Santos’ mma career has panned out @Ocelot_MMA This is one of the craziest pieces of mma lore, considering how Santos’ mma career has panned out

Such a strange career in combat sports. @FlexBugs For sure, Santos is very talented.Such a strange career in combat sports. @FlexBugs For sure, Santos is very talented.Such a strange career in combat sports.

But, @FlexingLc was quick to come to his defense, explaining why he felt that Santos' MMA career didn't pan out as well as his jiu-jitsu career:

Other fans were quick to mention that Santos got submitted by UFC veteran Clay Guida in his last UFC fight.

While a win over Georges St-Pierre would have meant more if it were an MMA fight, the Canadian is no slouch when it comes to 'The Gentle Art' of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Having been taught by John Danaher for the majority of his career, St-Pierre could not have had better instructors even if he were trained by the Gracie family themselves.

Georges St-Pierre breaks down Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 278 main event

Georges St-Pierre is a student of martial arts. If you gaze at his social media, you will see a consistent stream of videos of his training. Despite being retired, 'Rush' keeps an eye on the action, and is always in the loop about what is happening regarding the UFC.

With this weekend's UFC main event being a welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, St-Pierre gave a breakdown of what each fighter should try and focus on doing to get the win.

"Well, if I'm the champion Kamaru Usman, I need to put pressure on Edwards right away, cut the corners and make sure he doesn't use his footwork to frustrate him. And always pause the dilemma between striking and the takedown."

Georges St-Pierre @GeorgesStPierre Check out my breakdown for UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 and stay tuned for my picks and Pick of the Night on @bet99sportsbook! Click the link below to sign up and bet with me, exclusively on BET99! bet99.com/en/sport-betti… Check out my breakdown for UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 and stay tuned for my picks and Pick of the Night on @bet99sportsbook! Click the link below to sign up and bet with me, exclusively on BET99! bet99.com/en/sport-betti… https://t.co/9UjPx0cn6N

Being a welterweight native, Georges St-Pierre will probably keep a close eye on the fight between Usman and Edwards. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is tipped to overtake St-Pierre as the undisputed GOAT of the welterweight division if he beats Edwards.

