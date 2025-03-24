Video: Henry Cejudo shakes hands with Donald Trump at NCAA Championships that saw a major upset in the main event 

Henry Cejudo was thrilled to meet Donald Trump during the NCAA Championships. The two shook hands and greeted each other at the event, which featured one of the biggest upsets in NCAA history.

Trump recently attended the NCAA Men’s Division I Wrestling Championship which took place this past weekend at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan joined the 78-year-old.

Notably, Jordan is also a two-time NCAA national champion wrestler and a former college wrestling coach. The crowd was delighted to see the POTUS making his way to the seats.

During the wrestling event, Cejudo met Trump. The former Olympic gold medalist and two-division UFC champion took to X and shared a clip of their interaction, writing:

''Awesome catching up with the President @realdonaldtrump at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling championships. I can honestly say my reality is better than my dream! #MAGA''

In the main event, Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson pulled off a major victory over Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. Hendrickson secured a takedown during the final moments of the matchup and became the NCAA heavyweight champion.

Henry Cejudo praises Conor McGregor for meeting with Donald Trump

Conor McGregor was a special guest for St. Patrick's Day, meeting Donald Trump at the White House last week. During his visit, McGregor expressed his worries about several issues, including the increasing rate of illegal immigration in Ireland.

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Henry Cejudo expressed his admiration for McGregor after his link-up with Trump, saying:

''I actually applaud Conor for that, man. For him to, you know, and he put his President on blast, bro. He was like ‘he ain’t doing s**t.’ Like, you know, he did in a political way, but he was right, man. I think the fact that Conor McGregor wants to go out there, says a lot about the sport of mixed martial arts.''

