Video: Jon Jones reacts in disbelief to former UFC star Yoel Romero's vicious first-round knockout win at Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship 

Despite being 47 years old, Yoel Romero still has the hunger to perform inside him. This was demonstrated when Jon Jones was left in shock after witnessing Romero's first-round knockout win at Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship.

Romero took on Power Slap contestant Duane Crespo in a heavyweight showdown headlining an event under Perry's new combat sports promotion, held in Miami this past Saturday behind closed doors. The 47-year-old made short work of his opponent, knocking out Crespo in the opening round.

Check out Yoel Romero's knockout finish below (via MMA Fighting's X post):

Jones, who was at the arena, was stunned upon witnessing Romero's knockout win. He was spotted putting his hands over his head in disbelief. The reigning heavyweight champion's reaction was shared by Championship Rounds on X.

Romero was a formidable fighter in the UFC's middleweight division throughout his tenure there. The 47-year-old took part in 13 UFC bouts, raising his hand in nine of them. He defeated Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman, and Lyoto Machida while sharing the octagon with notable fighters like Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa, and Robert Whittaker.

Following his departure from UFC, Romero signed with Bellator. In his most recent MMA outing at PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions earlier this year, 'Soldier of God' took on Thiago Santos and secured a unanimous decision victory.

As for Jones, he returned to the octagon and faced Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 last year, securing the vacant heavyweight title via opening-round submission. He was then set to make his heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, however, a pectoral muscle injury forced him out of the contest.

Following recovery, Jones faced Miocic at UFC 309 earlier this year and secured a third-round knockout win.

Jon Jones expresses his admiration for Anderson Silva

Jon Jones was filled with emotions as he approached matching Anderson Silva's record for the most finishes in UFC title fights. Jones won his eighth title fight with a TKO victory against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Meanwhile, Silva has accumulated nine title fight victories via finishes.

In a recent X post, Jones wrote:

''From idolizing Anderson Silva as a young man to now being tied with him for the most finishes in title fights—it’s surreal. I grew up watching his greatness, dreaming of one day achieving even a fraction of what he’s done. To now share this honor with someone I’ve admired so deeply is beyond words. Respect and gratitude always to my personal GOAT.''

