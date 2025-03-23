Video: Paddy Pimblett reduced to tears cage-side as Molly McCann announces retirement in emotional speech

Paddy Pimblett was brought to tears when his teammate, UFC strawweight contender Molly McCann, announced her retirement from competitive MMA. This announcement followed McCann's first-round submission loss to Alexia Thainara at UFC London on March 22, which brought her record to 1-4 in her last five fights.

During her octagon interview, McCann reflected on her performance against Thainara, a newcomer, who had taken the fight on short notice, and made the decision to retire.

"I started this sport at 24, I walked into that gym with these three boys, and I've given you all my f* heart and soul. But tonight, with that performance with someone on a week's notice, it's not good enough. I'm not coming in here just for the payday... The UFC deserves more, I deserve more and [the fans] deserve more."

She added:

"From this little girl from Norris Green to fighting in these amazing arenas, thank you so f* much. To the little girls at home, look at me, look what I've managed to do!"

Fans in attendance gave a standing ovation to pay respect to McCann's MMA career. A teary-eyed Pimblett, clearly overwhelmed with his teammate and close friend's retirement, also got on his feet.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's reaction to Molly McCann's retirement below (0:43):

McCann retired with a professional MMA record of 14-8. She is particularly noted for her knockout power, which is a relatively rare attribute in the lower weight classes.

Pimblett and McCann are both students of Next Generation MMA Liverpool, a UK-based MMA camp. They share a close friendship and are often seen laughing and enjoying each other's company during public appearances.

Although it may seem unusual for MMA fighters to express their emotions, Pimblett does not shy away from showing this side of his personality. After his win over Jordan Leavitt in July 2022, he was overwhelmed with emotion and dedicated the victory to a friend who had committed suicide, urging men to speak up about their feelings.

