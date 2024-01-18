Video of Sean Strickland hugging Dricus du Plessis in hotel lobby sends fans into a frenzy - "Scripted beef", "MMA is fake"

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis recently crossed paths after a tense build-up leading to UFC 297.

'Tarzan' is poised to defend his title against du Plessis in the headlining bout of the first pay-per-view event in 2024, which is scheduled for this weekend at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

During a recent unexpected and friendly meeting captured in 'UFC 297 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 3', Strickland bumped into 'Stillknocks' and his girlfriend. They exchanged hugs and handshakes, extending good wishes and luck to each other in anticipation of Saturday's title fight.

Check out the Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis' encounter below:

Fans responded to Strickland and du Plessis seemingly resolving their differences with various reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Proof that MMA is fake."

Another wrote:

"Men get wild from time to time it ok lol we get over it quick"

Check out some more reactions below:

"So it means rivalry is not real. When are we gonna see intense rivalry like khabib and Conor, Jones and Cormier"

"Scripted beef."

"UFC turning into WWE."

The rivalry between the fighters escalated when they almost came to blows at the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference last month after the South African native made personal attacks on Strickland, targeting his traumatic childhood.

Moreover, a day later, while seated ringside at UFC 296 in T-Mobile Arena, Strickland and du Plessis were involved in a wild altercation.

Sean Strickland's strong advice to Dricus du Plessis on trash-talking consequences

Sean Strickland has issued a warning to Dricus du Plessis, advising him not to cross certain boundaries ahead of their title bout this weekend. Strickland has stressed that delving into the subject of his childhood trauma goes beyond the scope of the fight.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Man Dance, Strickland explicitly stated that he would not tolerate du Plessis revisiting that subject this week:

"I actually sent him a message and I was like, 'Listen, Dricus. We're going to go try and murder each other, but if you bring that sh*t up again, I will f**king stab you. Press conference, weigh-in. He was cool about it, he was cool about it. But again, I'm not telling you I don't want to fight you, Dricus. I'm not saying you're not a good fighter. I'm just saying that that's a line that, when crossed, transcends fighting."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

