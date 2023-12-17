Dricus du Plessis reflects on cage-side brawl with Sean Strickland and gives him a piece of advice ahead of their UFC 297 clash

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland almost stole the show at UFC 296 this weekend when the pair were captured getting into a cage-side brawl.

The scuffle was a direct result of their heated press conference, hosted yesterday as part of the UFC's plan to promote the first three pay-per-view events of 2024.

During the presser, Du Plessis made a comment about beating Strickland worse than his dad ever did, a reference to the abuse that 'Tarzan' has opened up about suffering as a child. The jibe infuriated Sean Strickland, whose demeanor instantly changed.

Following UFC CEO Dana White's decision to sit 'Tarzan' two seats infront of Dricus du Plessis at UFC 296, the pair came to blows, and the South African has now shared his thoughts on the incident. He said:

"It's probably not a good example, but here we are. Things happen, nobody got hurt. All is good... I don't care about him being triggered. He goes and he says whatever he wants... and now there's one thing that's a soft spotted trigger for him and now we're not allowed to say it?"

'Stillknocks' continued by sharing a piece of advice with his upcoming opponent, saying:

"He needs to get calm in his head. He needs to regain his composure. I know I'm not the champ yet, so I shouldn't really give the champ advice. But that would be my advice... you make mistakes when you're not calm."

Watch the video below from 0:00:

Sean Strickland sends Dricus du Plessis a message following UFC 296 brawl

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis have gone from mere opponents to heated rivals in less than 48 hours following a series of incidents between the pair.

After trading words at yesterday's promotional press event ahead of their UFC 297 clash in Canada, the pair upped the ante at UFC 296 after coming to blows in the crowd.

'Tarzan' is known for his wild trash-talk and behavior, but it appears that the South African's reference to the abuse Strickland suffered growing up was too far for the middleweight champion.

Sean Strickland has now taken to X to share a message with Dricus du Plessis. He wrote:

"I go hard on everyone I know this, izzy mouth feeding his dog, Dricus kissing his coach and grabbing his cup. Omally talking about sharing his wife in a podcast. You're a man, on a world stage doing this in public. And what do you pick? "You got abused as a kid ha""

See the post below:

Expand Tweet