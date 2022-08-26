"We have our own people dying on the streets homeless" - Video of Tyson Fury speaking out against immigrants in the UK reportedly going viral on "far-right" Telegram channels

Tyson Fury has apparently turned into a superstar in far-right circles for his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

A video of the boxing world champion going on a rant about immigration and homelessness in the United Kingdom recently went viral on social media. In it, Fury appeared to be going for a jog as he spoke about the issues.

The boxer, who is ironically nicknamed 'The Gypsy King', believes immigration has become a problem in his home country, especially as homelessness continues to be an issue for many of his compatriots.

"Let's face it, we're [taking in] thousands and thousands of immigrants... daily... And yet we have our own people dying in the streets, homeless. They can't get anything, they can't get any money, they can't get help. What's going on? What's going on, Great Britain?"

Journalist Karim Zidan shared the footage on Twitter, reporting that the clip is now making the rounds on multiple "far-right" Telegram channels.

The heavyweight boxer's comments came after the UK's Home Office announced that the government had granted a huge proportion of asylum-seekers entry into the country. This was the highest grant rate (76%) since 1990.

Former rival backs Tyson Fury over Oleksandr Usyk

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is backing his former foe, Tyson Fury, to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a potential matchup.

Last Saturday, Usyk retained the WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBA world titles with a twelve-round split decision in a rematch with Anthony Joshua. His victory set the stage for a possible encounter with Fury.

Now that he's far removed from his rivalry with the Brit, Wilder has no problem admitting that Fury is simply the best in the division. During an interview with ES News, 'The Bronze Bomber' said:

“I think Fury will be too big for him. He just uses his size all the time, no matter what, and a lot of other things. I think Usyk’s too small, that’s my opinion. I think Usyk has a stamina problem as well. You saw with Joshua, if Joshua had enough stamina it’d probably be a different result."

