VIDEO: Usman Nurmagomedov gets kicked out of UFC 302 venue moments after Islam Makhachev's win

Usman Nurmagomedov was forced to leave the Prudential Center arena after Islam Makhachev's UFC 302 win. Usman is a cousin and teammate of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The team is a close-knit group of individuals who routinely support each other by attending their teammates' fights.

At UFC 302, Usman's teammate Makhachev successfully defended the lightweight title by defeating Dustin Poirier via submission in a hard-fought five-round contest. Despite being a sizeable underdog, Poirier offered Makhachev one of the toughest fights of his career. Usman was attending the event as a spectator. He entered the cage and hugged Makhachev seconds after the fight was over.

However, the security personnel intervened and pulled Usman off Makhachev. He was then hurriedly taken away from the octagon and escorted out of the arena. The video of this incident was posted on MMA Junkie X.

The rules allow only participating fighters, the referee, and cage-side doctors to enter the cage during a fight. Furthermore, authorized personnel and cornermen approved by the athletic commission are allowed to enter the cage. Fighters can leave the cage only after results are announced and even jumping out of the cage before the result announcement is prohibited in New York.

Fighters like Yoel Romero have been suspended in the past for leaving the octagon to celebrate the victory.

Usman has been embroiled in controversies over the last several months. The California State Athletic Commission suspended him in November 2023 and issued a $50,000 fine after he tested positive for a banned substance. It was later revealed that the positive test was a result of a prescription medicine he used. He was expected to return to action in May but had to pull out due to an injury.

The UFC 302 win marked a historic moment for Usman's teammate Makhachev. The Dagestan native scored his 14th straight victory, making him the fighter with the longest win streak in UFC lightweight history.