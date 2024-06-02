UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: Full video highlights

UFC 302 was headlined by a thrilling lightweight title clash between Dustin Poirier and champion Islam Makhachev. The event took place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Makhachev was riding a 13-fight win streak in the promotion coming into the fight. This impressive run included wins over names like Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, Bobby Green, Drew Dober, and Arman Tsarukyan.

Meanwhile, Poirier, walked into UFC 302 with an impressive knockout victory against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

Makhachev opened the fight by landing a combo of punches and then proceeded to score a takedown.

Both fighters found success with their strikes in the second round.

The Dagestani used his grappling prowess to control Poirier on the ground in the third round.

In the fourth round, 'The Diamond' landed a brutal elbow that caused a cut on Makhachev's forehead.

Makhachev managed to catch Poirier in a D'Arce choke and submitted him in the fifth round.

