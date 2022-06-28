Video: When Joe Rogan recalled meeting "fake BJJ black belt" who wound up committing murder

Joe Rogan has told countless bizarre stories on his wildly-popular Spotify-exclusive podcast.

But perhaps one of the strangest tales ever told on the podcast was when the host recalled the time he became acquainted with a "fake BJJ black belt" who ended up going to jail for murder.

During episode 1,329 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian recounted:

"I know a dude who killed a guy with a choke. ... Killed him in a gym. He was banging this guy's wife and he invited the guy to the school and choked him to death and killed him and then was driving the guy's car around town. Then they arrested him. He was an interesting character. He was a fake Brazilian jiu-jitsu [BJJ] black belt."

Watch the video below:

Rogan said that he met the man, whom he didn't name, through a "friend of a friend." The comic then said it was renowned martial arts instructor Eddie Bravo who discovered the man's fake Brazilian jiu-jitsu credentials.

According to Rogan, Bravo had a feeling that the man was lying once he got to roll with him on mat.

More on Joe Rogan's story

Years later, the man ended up committing a murder. Things took a dark turn for Joe Rogan when he became involved in the investigation after he spoke to a witness whose phone was wire-tapped by the police.

The UFC color commentator recalled that officers called him to ask what he knew about the incident:

"It was weird because I got semi-involved with it in that the guy who ended up ratting him out to the cops was one of Eddie's students. I was talking to the guy on the phone about it. I was like, 'What's going on with that guy?' And then the cops called me afterwards and said, 'Hey we were tapping that guy's phone, we wanna know what you know.' I'm on the f***ing set of Fear Factor, I'm in my trailer, putting my microphone on."

Listen to the full episode of the JRE below:

Fortunately, Rogan was let off the hook after he told the authorities everything he knew. However, the comic claims that it was one of the times someone snuck through his "crazy radar."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far