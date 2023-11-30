Violent altercation erupts between Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC fighter hotel

Just three days prior to UFC Austin, Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan have potentially laid out a storyline for a future matchup.

Green made a feud with his fellow lightweight known on Instagram when he posted a video on his story in the midst of an alleged attack in the hotel lobby. Green posted a follow-up video shortly after, claiming he 'socked one of [Tsarykyan's] homies' in the skirmish.

Through a series of NSFW comments, Bobby Green claimed that main event headliner Arman Tsarukyan started the incident, and he was just 'finishing it.' Green said:

"I don't be starting nothing with nobody. But if you start that s*** with me, I'm definitely gonna finish it... N**** might go to jail tonight, f****** around playing with me. This b**** a** n**** ran up on me and tryna start that s*** but he didn't know I was gonna finish it. I socked one of his homies."

Green would also claim that he did not even know who it was that he had hit and asked viewers to identify the man. Full details of the hotel affair have yet to be released.

Tsarukyan has not made any public comments on the attack, though both lightweights will likely be asked to give their thoughts at media day. As of Nov. 29, both fighters are still on track to compete at UFC Austin.

Who is Bobby Green fighting?

Fresh off of an upset knockout of Grant Dawson in a main event, Bobby Green is looking to continue riding his momentum in a co-main event fight against Jalin Turner.

Green was initially scheduled to fight Dan Hooker at UFC Austin, but the Australian pulled out of the fight just weeks prior before Turner accepted to be the short-notice replacement. Despite 'The Tarantula' stepping in on one week's notice, he is the sizeable favorite to defeat Green.

Turner is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot. He has also claimed he will have to cut 25 pounds during the week in order to make weight.