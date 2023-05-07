Sean O'Malley entered the octagon after the UFC 288 main-event clash between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo on Saturday night. .

While Cejudo did not appear to have lost any of edge due to the long layoff, Sterling outpointed 'Triple C' the ground exchanges early on. The former Olympic gold medallist began defending takedowns better as the fight progressed, even landing a few of his own. 'Funk Master' eventually edged out a controversial split decision in an encounter that could have easily gone either way.

Sean O'Malley, who was present cage side, joined Sterling's post-fight interview, leading to a heated exchange inside the cage. 'Suga' repeated over and over:

“You better look better than that."

He added:

"You looked like s***. You better be able to cut weight real soon.”

Sterling responded:

"So why’d you run?. Why’d you turn down the title shot? That’s what I thought. Because I’ll drag your ass up and down this octagon. ... Get this piece of s*** out of my cage.”

Meanwhile, Sterling's close ally and fellow bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili light-heartedly stole O'Malley's jacket and put it on.

Watch the interaction below:

Sean O'Malley appears to have saved the UFC 288 show

The UFC 288 card, which went down at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, wasn't the biggest of cards to begin with. Losing two prelims bouts less than 48 hours before fight night did not add to the popularity of the card.

The rather lukewarm decision fights in the main and co-main events seemingly left UFC fans wanting. According to some, the day was saved by the appearance of the promotion's new cash-cow, Sean O'Malley. Others were just entertained by Merab Dvalishvili stealing 'Sugar's' jacket.

Check out some comments below:

"What the WWE is going on here?"

"Dana knew this card sucked, so he told Suga hop in and save the day, wise move"

"That’s @danawhite new baby. First Mcgregor now sweet as sugar O’Malley"

"Thank god Suga was there, this card really lacked many viral moments 🍭"

"Merab is so unserious 😭"

"Merab think he slick with the jacket grab 😂"

"Soon UFC fighters gonna start coming out with their own theme music and interrupt matches."

