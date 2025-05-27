Viral petition to strip Jon Jones of UFC heavyweight title backed by ex-UFC star in hilarious skit

MMA fans have been waiting for Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall for too long that they're already petitioning 'Bones' to relinquish his belt. That's right. An ongoing petition that's live on change.org has over 88,000 signatures and counting.
Jones has been the UFC heavyweight champion since March 2023 but has only defended the belt once. Due to this, his rival Aspinall has become the longest-reigning interim UFC champion of all time.
The petition has gone viral that even UFC fighters are having a dig at it. Most recently, PFL light-heavyweight and former UFC middleweight fighter Derek Brunson uploaded a hilarious skit addressing the viral petition, saying:
"That strip Jon Jones petition got me assault today 😂😂😂"
At first, Derek Brunson was adamant about not signing the petition, saying that Jon Jones is the greatest and shouldn't be treated as such by fans. But when his friend was away, 'The One' quickly signed it but was caught and got splashed in the face for his troubles.
Jon Jones reacts to viral petition to strip him of his title, mocks it with picogram joke
Unsurprisingly, the petition has reached Jones' backyard. And true to his trolling personality, Jones had to say something cheeky as a response. However, if the petition becomes successful, it wouldn't be the first time the MMA great would be stripped of his title.
It's been well-documented that Jones' troubles outside the cage and the times he's tested positive for banned substances have led to him being forced to relinquish his belt.
In one of his more controversial tussles with performance-enhancing drugs, Jones almost pulled out of his title fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. It was due to a "pulsating picogram" of a turinabol metabolite that was deemed a residual effect of a previous intake of the banned substance in 2017.
Addressing the petition as it reached over 40,000 signatures, Jon Jones recalled the picogram incident, commenting on an Instagram post:
"The equivalent to pico grams 😂"