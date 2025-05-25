  • home icon
Jon Jones mocks viral petition to strip him of UFC title with picogram jab

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified May 25, 2025 13:43 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty
Jon Jones takes aim at viral petition to strip his UFC title with picogram reference[ Source: Getty]

Jon Jones responded to the ongoing online petition, where it is being demanded that he be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title. The petition now has around 42,000 signatures. Jones retorted to the viral situation with a sarcastic jab referencing the infamous picogram scandal, which led the UFC event to shift from Las Vegas to California as the Nevada State Athletic Commission refused to allow Jones to compete.

The backlash and criticism come from the uncertainty surrounding Jones' return to defend his title, specifically against interim champion Tom Aspinall. Despite all the callouts from fans and pundits, the negotiations for the undisputed fight remain uncertain, with Dana White also not able to lock in a date. Aspinall has already defended his interim belt last July and now waits in limbo, and the division is on hold.

After seeing the petition with over 40,000 signatures, Jones wrote:

"The equivalent to pico grams"

Check out the X post by Championship Rounds where Jon Jones' comments are highlighted:

Jon Jones shrugs off retirement talk as the heavyweight division grows restless

Jon Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion, and Tom Aspinall is the interim champion in the same division. Both of them have defended their titles successfully, and after Jones' win against Stipe Miocic, a title unification bout was supposed to take place between Aspinall and Jones, but the uncertainty of this bout has intensified the public push to strip Jones of the title.

Recently, Jones was asked by a fan whether or not he plans to retire, to which he responded:

"I don't know if I wanna call it retired. I feel like I'll always have an ability to pop out and show 'em. I've had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact. I'm genuinely enjoying lige, I'm growing in different ways."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

As negotiations for a title unification bout with Aspinall stall, and with no definitive return date in sight, Jones' relaxed attitude is increasingly viewed as a roadblock to progress at the top of the UFC’s marquee weight class.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
