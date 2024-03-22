"Virtually identical" - Fans react as Sean Strickland recreates iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger scene from Terminator

Sean Strickland just revealed his true childhood idol to his fans.

While showing off his Harley Davidson on Instagram, Strickland noted the 'one scene' from 'Terminator' that made him want a motorcycle his entire life. To document the moment, Strickland recreated the scene from iconic actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, much to the delight of his fans.

The post also caught the attention of Strickland's teammate and Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. 'Pressure' commented:

"Virtually identical"

Johnny Eblen's comment on Sean Strickland's Instagram post [via @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Supporters of the former champion were not surprised by the post given his infamous personality, calling the no. 1 ranked middleweight "Terminator Strickland."

Other fans commented:

"POV: You're Dricus checking your rearview mirror"

"Terminator Strickland! Let's go"

"Most American shi I seen all day, United States of Sean Strickland 😂"

"Just take him to the White House already"

View more fan reactions to Sean Strickland's Instagram post below:

Fans reacting to Sean Strickland's 'Terminator' Instagram post [via @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland compares riding a motorcycle to a "pact with the devil"

Just two days before showing off his new motorcycle on Instagram, Sean Strickland shared his thoughts of riding his new vehicle on X.

In traditional fashion, Strickland made a nonsensical comparison with riding a motorcycle to have relations with "the devil". A part of Strickland's tweet read:

"Riding a motorcycle is like making a pact with the devil"

In his social media message, Strickland implied he regularly goes over 100 miles per hour on his motorcycle.

Since losing the UFC middleweight belt to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, Strickland has shared his thoughts online ranging from his next opponent to openly admitting mental struggles and continuing to criticize Ian Machado Garry.

Itching to return to the octagon just two months since his last outing, Strickland has put more effort into calling for a rematch with Du Plessis on X. 'Still Knocks' has entertained the option but neither fighter has an upcoming matchup confirmed.