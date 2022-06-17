Vitaly Bigdash and Anatoly Malykhin sharpen skills at Tiger Muay Thai

Vitaly Bigdash and Anatoly Malykhin both have important title fights ahead of them in ONE Championship. The two fighters were most recently seen training together at Tiger Muay Thai. On his Instagram story, Bigdash shared a few images of his gym and training partners.

[Photo Credit: @vitaly_bigdash on Instagram]

Vitaly Bigdash is coming off the biggest win of his career having defeated former double champion Aung La N Sang. Bigdash will next be challenging for a title against the Dutch double champion Reinier De Ridder on July 22 at ONE 159.

When the news of his title shot was announced, Bigdash said on Instagram:

"Surprise surprise Matherfu…rs"

Russian-born 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin earned the ONE interim heavyweight title earlier this year when he knocked out Kirill Grishenko. Malykhin is undefeated and has won most of his fights via knockout stoppage. Later this year, he is expected to face ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar for the undisputed title.

Both of these Russian fighters are preparing for title shots in 2022 and are training together in Thailand.

Anatoly Malykhin discusses Arjan Bhullar

The two heavyweight champions Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar are expected to face off later in 2022. Since winning the title by second round TKO of Brandon Vera, Bhullar has not defended his championship and due to this Malykhin had some choice words for the champion.

Speaking to ONE, Malykhin said:

“[Bhullar] is my little baby chicken who is clinging on to the belt that should be mine. He’s not a real champion. He keeps hiding from strong opponents, tries to choose convenient opponents."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Anatoly Malykhin knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BOOMAnatoly Malykhinknocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood BOOM 💥 Anatoly Malykhin 🇷🇺 knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ZxCmPd5ZYG

Malykhin is not struggling to find confidence going into the biggest fight of his life. He said in an interview with ONE:

““My skills are on a totally different level, and I am mentally different. I don’t see them as worthy opponents. They won’t last even two rounds against me... People like that have a habit of projecting their own problems on others. We will see who is who during the fight. I am faster, stronger, have better punches, and my stamina is great. If he is brave enough to sign the contract, he will, and then you’ll see how he falls on the canvas.”

Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar will settle for the heavyweight championship title later this year. Both men are currently undefeated in ONE Championship.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship takes out Amir Aliakbari with a DEVASTATING left hook! #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! Anatoly Malykhintakes out Amir Aliakbari with a DEVASTATING left hook! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Anatoly Malykhin 🇷🇺 takes out Amir Aliakbari with a DEVASTATING left hook! 💪 #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/8XHGZLpIlj

