“I’m ready to knock him out, submit him” - Vitaly Bigdash confident he will beat Reinier de Ridder

It takes boatloads of confidence to compete in ONE Championship and Vitaly Bigdash has a fleet of it.

The Russian star is set to return to the circle when he challenges two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder for the ONE middleweight world title at ONE 159. The event will take place on Friday, July 22, and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Bigdash is hellbent on reclaiming the belt that once belonged to him, and he told ONE Championship that he has what it takes to beat de Ridder.

“I’m confident. I know which skills I have in order to beat him. I think he would not be the champion if we faced off earlier because I believe I’m better in all aspects of fighting. I’m physically stronger, and my striking is way better so I don’t think he would have been able to pass me.”

'The Dutch Knight', who also holds the ONE light heavyweight world title, has a perfect 15-0 record and is 6-0 in ONE Championship.

He has looked almost unbeatable in his run in the world’s largest martial arts organization, but Bigdash believes he has the tools to dominate the champion from Breda, Netherlands.

Bigdash said he’s already crushed Aung La N Sang, the man who once held the middleweight and light heavyweight straps, and he’ll do the same to de Ridder.

The Akhmat Fight Team star has all the areas covered in MMA and his tally of 12 professional wins is littered with finishes. Bigdash has four knockouts and six submission wins across his storied career.

“I’m ready to knock him out, submit him, dominate all five rounds – it doesn’t matter to me. Like I said after [the Aung La N Sang] fight, I will break his face.”

Vitaly Bigdash wants his gold back

Vitaly Bigdash held the ONE middleweight world title from 2015 to 2017, but lost that belt to rival Aung La N Sang in June 2017. Nevertheless, Bigdash has since charged back into the world title picture after a three-fight winning streak.

The final victory in Vitaly Bigdash’s streak was a trilogy bout victory over Aung La, wherein he dominated his old rival en route to a unanimous decision win this past February.

Bigdash no doubt wants to reach the pinnacle of his division once more, but he will have to go through de Ridder to achieve his ultimate goal.

