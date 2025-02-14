Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Connor Coyle: Live round-by-round updates

Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Connor Coyle will open the ESPN broadcast of a stacked fight card on Feb. 14 at Madison Square Garden’s Theater. This 10-round middleweight bout pits a young, promising American against an undefeated but largely untested Irish veteran.

Mielnicki (20-1, 12 KOs) has been on a 12-fight win streak since suffering his only career loss in April 2021. At 22, he is stepping up to the middleweight division, looking to make a statement.

Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs), who is ranked third by the WBA, is eyeing a potential title shot against Erislandy Lara. He has steadily built his record but has yet to face an opponent of Mielnicki’s caliber. His technical European style will be tested against the aggressive and athletic Mielnicki, who has been sharpening his skills under the guidance of Ronnie Shields.

Mielnicki’s last performance against Khalil El Harraz was labeled underwhelming by fans after he went the full 10 rounds in a majority decision win. He looks to erase that memory with a dominant showing against Coyle. Meanwhile, Coyle understands that this is his biggest opportunity yet, and a win could push him into world title contention.

The fight card begins Friday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card airs at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Round 1

