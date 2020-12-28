Vitor Belfort warns Jake Paul, claims he will put the YouTube star "to sleep"

MMA legend Vitor Belfort has issued a challenge to up-and-coming professional boxing star Jake Paul.

In a video released on social media, Vitor Belfort can be seen challenging Jake Paul to a fight. He warned that he’ll put the YouTube star-turned-professional boxer to sleep.

ONE Championship, the promotion that Belfort is currently signed to, put forth a video on Twitter featuring the star's threats against Paul. Belfort’s statements were as follows:

“Listen, man. You want respect? You come into my world. This is my kingdom. Your kingdom is doing YouTube videos for this young generation. When I was a champion, you were born. You were just coming to this world. I’m gonna put you to sleep; put you in your knees. And listen, with all the respect that I have, not for you but for your fans – I’m gonna show who you are. You are ‘Joke’. You are ‘Joke’ Paul; you’re not Jake Paul. You are ‘Joke’ Paul. I put you on my lap. Let’s go to sleep, baby.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

One Championship has way better boxers than Vitor. Just stop. — MUYCOH (@MUYCOH) December 25, 2020

Vitor Belfort is looking to return to winning ways

Vitor Belfort’s last fight took place back at UFC 224 in May 2018. Belfort went up against fellow MMA legend Lyoto Machida in a middleweight bout, losing via second-round KO.

Following his loss to Machida, Belfort announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. However, in March of last year, the MMA world was set abuzz by the news of Belfort signing a new deal with ONE Championship.

Vitor Belfort retires with one of *the* great highlight reels 🙌



Thanks for the memories, Phenom 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/63ioJS3wiX — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 13, 2018

Furthermore, in April of this year, the revelation was made by Belfort himself that he’d be making his ONE Championship debut in a fight against Alain Ngalani.

Advertisement

The belief is that "The Phenom" will be returning to the heavyweight division for his ONE Championship debut matchup against Alain Ngalani.

Vitor Belfort made his MMA debut before Jake Paul was born

Vitor Belfort was born on April 1, 1977. He made his professional MMA debut on October 11, 1996, with a first-round KO victory over Jon Hess at SuperBrawl 2.

Jake Paul was born on January 17, 1997. After briefly dabbling in white-collar boxing, Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020.

Wow!



Jake Paul scored a highlight reel knockout on Nate Robinson and then called out Conor McGregor 😳 pic.twitter.com/l31pktaWiY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 30, 2020

He faced fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib in January of this year, with Paul winning the fight via first-round TKO. Following this, Jake Paul went on to fight former NBA player Nate Robinson in November. Paul beat Robinson via second-round KO.