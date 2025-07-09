Vladimir Kuzmin welcomes Stefan Korodi's aggressive nature: "It actually works in my favor"

Russian striker Vladimir Kuzmin is aware that he is up against an aggressive fighter in Stefan Korodi of Ireland this week in Thailand. He, however, is undeterred and confident of being able to handle it.

The 27-year-old Fight Club Archangel Michael representative is part of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video on July 11 in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai clash against Korodi happening at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Vladimir Kuzmin sized up Korodi and his aggressive style of fighting, and believes he has some things working in his favor, saying:

“I don’t get flustered when someone pressures me. It actually works in my favor. I can fight both on the front foot and the back foot.”

Vladimir Kuzmin looking to bounce back at ONE Fight Night 33

Vladimir Kuzmin enters ONE Fight Night 33 looking to bounce back after losing in his previous match.

The striking ace from Yekaterinburg lost in April to Thai Suablack Tor Pran49 by decision that halted a two-fight ascent for him.

In preparation for the fight, Kuzmin spent considerable time in Thailand so as to acclimatize himself better with the weather and surroundings and steadily build his game in his rebound push.

His opponent, Korodi, 31, meanwhile, is out to make it back-to-back wins after scoring his breakthrough ONE Championship victory in March with a decision win over Japanese Katsuki Kitano. He opened his campaign in the "Home of Martial Arts" with two straight defeats.

ONE Fight Night 33 is headlined by the championship match between ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil and challenger Johanna Persson of Sweden. The event is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

