"Volkanovski needs Burger", "Bryce got turned into cookie" - Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski and other UFC 314 stars enjoying cookies after fight

Alexander Volkanovski and other UFC 314 victors got treated to some post-fight cookies courtesy of Florida-based cookie store Night Owl Cookies. After weeks of hard training and weight cutting, on top of fighting inside the octagon, these men more than deserve every sugary bite.
It's rather unusual for the UFC to co-promote with a cookie brand during one of their events but it's all wholesome fun. The world's leading MMA promotion posted its UFC 314 stars enjoying the sweet delicacies backstage:
"The sweet treats keep on coming 🍪@NightOwlCookies made sure all of our #UFC314 main card winners celebrated their victories the right way!"
Fans are appreciating the content, with @limboahh making fun of Bryce Mitchell, who lost to Jean Silva via technical submission:
"Bryce got turned into cookie"
Meanwhile, @eshonovv.n77 said:
"VOLKANOVSKI NEEDS BURGER🍔"
Here are more comments:
Alexander Volkanovski's coach believes Movsar Evloev deserves next shot at belt
After making a career comeback at UFC 314 by winning the UFC featherweight title for a second time, Alexander Volkanovski is back on top of perhaps the most competitive division in the UFC today.
A new row of killers awaits 'The Great'. To his head coach, Joe Lopez, one man sticks out from the rest. Undefeated No.4-ranked Movsar Evloev has been having a good run in the UFC and deserves the shot next - despite not having much fan appeal.
Lopez told Submission Radio:
"Realisticallly, he [Evloev] does deserve [the shot] but there was no talk of him at all. At the presser...There was no real talk of him at all. Everyone was talking about Yair [Rodriguez] and everybody else except him, you know. It's a bit sad...I guess he's not a very, I guess, exciting and he doesn't bring much to the table. But he's unbeaten and he's on a run. If anyone deserves a shot, it's actually him, you know. But it's up to the powers-that-be, you know."
Check out Joe Lopez's comments below:
Movsa Evloev is currently 19-0 and is on a nine-fight undefeated streak in the UFC. Regardless of who the UFC chooses next as the title challenger, it's seems inevitable that Evloev will cross path with Alexander Volkanovski soon.