"W Relationship" - Molly-Mae Hague's spine-chilling reaction to Tommy Fury winning moves fans on Twitter

Professional boxer Tommy Fury's partner Molly-Mae Hague has posted her reaction to Fury's victory on social media.

Hague uploaded a picture of herself on her Instagram stories, which showed her cheering for Fury as he was declared the winner on October 14.

Hague's reaction picture drew several reactions from fans on social media.

One person appreciated Hague's gesture and commended the two individuals for their relationship.

"W relationship."

Another user showered praise on Fury for his performance and expressed his wish to see 'TNT' become a world champion.

"Fantastic from Fury. These YouTubers were never a match for Tommy. Can really see him kicking on now and becoming a world champ."

But not all the responses to Hague's reaction were positive. One individual claimed her to be self-centered in getting the picture taken.

"In fact she got someone taking pics of her reactions? Hahahah. Very self centred."

Another person claimed that Fury was not the rightful victor of the fight.

"Please girl you know he clearly did not win that fight."

You can see a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram story

Tommy Fury locked horns against British influencer KSI in a professional boxing match on October 14. The event took place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The bout was a razor-close affair that ended with a unanimous decision victory for Fury. All three judges scored the bout 57-56 in favor of 'TNT.'

Tommy Fury comments on his future in celebrity boxing

It appears that Tommy Fury would not be making another appearance in a celebrity boxing match again. After defeating KSI on October 14, Fury spoke to Ariel Helwani for his post-fight in-ring interview.

'TNT' announced his retirement from crossover/celebrity boxing but said the door would be open for a fight against any one of the Paul brothers.

"He [KSI] goes his way, I go mine. I'm done with all this crossover s**t. I'm not a part of that. I'm here to fight and we go into the next challenge now... I'm done with the bulls**t. F**k the bulls**t onto that challenge. Any of the [Paul brothers] want it, I'd welcome with open arms. Let's get [it] on," said Tommy Fury.

