Bantamweight champion Petr Yan has fired back at TJ Dillashaw for calling him an "interim champion."

Previously speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, TJ Dillashaw said that Petr Yan was in no position to call himself the undisputed bantamweight champion. That was because he won the belt by beating a fighter who was 0-2 in the division.

Petr Yan has now taken a dig at TJ Dillashaw on social media.

Petr Yan calls TJ Dillashaw a "cheater"

Petr Yan addressed TJ Dillashaw's interview, in which he called the former an "interim champion," on Twitter. He has asked him to "wait in line" for a title shot.

Wait in line, cheater https://t.co/wskArkbG05 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 3, 2020

TJ Dillashaw is almost at the end of his two-year USADA suspension for a failed drug test that found EPO in his system. The layoff is scheduled to be over in January 2018, after which he says he is coming to take the featherweight belt back.

"Look man, I want that title. I want it right away. You got a guy Petr Yan that beat someone for a belt that was 0-2 in the weight division. Jose Aldo had two losses and you beat him for a title, so how’re you calling yourself a champion? To me, you’re an interim champion. That belt has changed hands every fight. There’s been no one there that’s been sitting there being dominant. That is my belt, I wanna come back, I want that title fight."

Meanwhile, Petr Yan was set to defend his title against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 256, but that bout got cancelled as well. The PPV already lost a main event previously, in the form of Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson.

The bantamweight title fight between Yan and Sterling also got scrapped, due to visa issues amid the pandemic. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in a flyweight title fight is now likely to headline the event.

Everything happens for a reason. I hope everything is good with you and your family .@PetrYanUFC We will settle our business when you can be 100% focused and ready to give the fans the best show we can.

See you soon. 🎒 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

However, TJ Dillashaw has also clarified that he does not see Petr Yan as a lesser competitor, but he has simply not been tested as a champion. He defeated Jose Aldo, who came off two losses for the belt, and is yet to defend it.

"He’s well-rounded, man, he’s good. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying he’s not good. The division is a great division, and we’ve got some great guys in it. I’m just saying that there’s not a champion. You can’t beat a guy that’s 0-2 in the weight class and call yourself the undisputed champion."

TJ Dillashaw said that whenever UFC manages to make the Yan vs. Sterling fight happen, he would be waiting for the winner. He has been in the gym and has also been helping Juan Archuleta train, so he is ready to get inside the Octagon.