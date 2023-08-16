“Walk around the earth miserable” - UFC’s Sean Strickland highlights ‘two things’ about liberal women which he cannot tolerate

Sean Strickland is exceptionally unapologetic when it comes to his viewpoints.

The UFC middleweight fighter has gained considerable recognition for his provocative trash-talking abilities and for expressing opinions that some might deem sexist.

'Tarzan' has consistently attracted media attention in recent times due to his candid stance on numerous divisive topics including alarming remarks about first-degree murder as well as sharing his thoughts on the involvement of women in the workforce.

Sean Strickland recently took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to address aspects he finds challenging when it comes to liberal women. Strickland asserted that the children of liberal women tend to exhibit unusual behavior, and he further indicated that their husbands often exhibit suicidal tendencies:

"I can't stand liberal women.... and usually I've noticed two things about them. 1. Their kids always turn out to be fu*king weirdos... 2. Their husband's just walk around the earth miserable waiting to die..."

Sean Strickland's coach discusses how he has grown to enhance his game in preparation for UFC 293

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to put his middleweight championship on the line against Sean Strickland at UFC 293. The event is slated for September 10, 2023, and will be held at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

This will mark Strickland's first opportunity to compete for a UFC title during his nearly nine-year tenure with the organization.

'Tarzan' will enter the bout on a two-fight win streak, having earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his TKO victory against Abusupiyan Magomedov at a Fight Night event last month.

Sean Strickland's head coach, Eric Nicksick, believes that the No.5-ranked 185-pounder has developed confidence in the training approach at Xtreme Couture gym. The award-winning coach suggested that Strickland's advancements and reliance on the team's strategies could potentially result in an unexpected victory.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, Nicksick stated:

"I honestly feel like he's starting to trust us a coaching staff and understanding what we're looking for...You gotta make it look pretty and make it nice and shiny for the judges. These were the things Sean wasn't doing."

Check out Nicksick's comments below (from 2:35):