In his last Octagon outing at UFC on ESPN 8, Walt Harris couldn't exactly attain the dream finish that he was looking for in an emotional fight against Alistair Overeem.

The fight was Walt Harris' first bout in seven months after the tragic death of his daughter Aniah Blanchard, as the hard-hitting Heavyweight fighter stepped into first-ever UFC main event against the veteran Alistair Overeem.

In the early stages of the fight, 'The Big Ticket' nearly finished Overeem. However, the latter turned the fight around in the second round and finished-off Harris via ground-and-pound in Round two.

While speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Walt Harris opened up on the fight, stating that it was more of a learning experience for him. Harris also said that the next time he steps back into the Octagon, he will put his 110 percent.

“I don’t want to say it was easy to get over, because I never take losing easy. I really don’t like losing. But barring the circumstances, after a couple days of talking to people around me, I realized it was bigger than just a win or a loss. I kind of knew that going into it, but hearing other people’s perspectives and the fans’, it was overwhelming. Like I said, I’m taking it day by day, getting prepared for the next battle so I can be 110 percent myself when I go into it.”- said Walt Harris.

The veteran Heavyweight fighter will aim for a win upon his return to the Octagon and it remains to be seen which fight UFC has in store for Walt Harris upon his return to the cage.

What are Walt Harris' options?

The UFC Heavyweight Division is currently stacked with some top names. Of course, come UFC 252, the UFC Heavyweight Title will once again be on the line as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will face each other.

But, as far as Walt Harris is concerned,' The Big Ticket' could possibly face Curtis Blaydes in what promises to be an exciting clash. Harris could shift his focus on the eventual winner of the Derrick Lewis vs Aleksei Oleinik main event as well.