"Wanted to give him equity in everything" - Jake Paul details what 'pains him the most' about relationship with Logan Paul

The YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, revealed the reason that hurts him the most while dealing with his brother, Logan Paul. According to him, the absence of any business between the two brothers is one of the hardest things in their relationship.

"One of the things that pains me the most is that we like don't do any business stuff together. I've tried to get him involved in MVP, like I wanted to give him equity in everything that I'm doing and he just doesn't want to. I think he wants to create his own stories...but it bothers me how you yearn for so much trust like be on the same team and it just always got shut down."

While Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul have no business ties with each other but the two have appeared together at regular intervals despite a war of words in the past. He was seen at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on August 5 to support 'The Problem Child' in his boxing bout against UFC veteran Nate Diaz. Logan Paul also regularly collaborates with KSI, a YouTuber turned boxer who is embroiled in an online feud with Jake Paul these days.

Logan Paul takes a swipe at Jake Paul over his Prime energy drink

Logan Paul showed up ringside on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas in support of Jake Paul. However, he was clearly annoyed at not being allowed to carry a bottle of his PRIME energy drink with him. He is the co-founder of the popular energy drink with KSI.

He is often seen carrying a bottle of PRIME at sporting events, but this couldn't be done at the venue of his brother's bout on August 5. In an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, he expressed his angst by saying:

"Nakisa banned DAZN from mentioning or bringing in Prime to the stadium. They said I would get kicked out if I brought a Prime bottle, that's f*c*ing ridiculous dude. Do you think I would ever ban you from promoting any of your s*it at any of my events? That's ridiculous."

