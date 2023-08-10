"Wanted to professionally frame my left implant & send to Joe Rogan" - BKFC star Tai Emery details troubles with implants

BKFC fighter Tai Emery’s plan to frame her breast implants and send them to Joe Rogan was foiled by the medical staff! Emery became the talk of the town back in September for flashing her breasts at a BKFC show in Bangkok.

Recently, Tai Emery took to her Twitter account and explained the health issues she has been facing over the last few years. According to her, living in Muay Thai gyms had led to several infections but a leaking breast implant was the underlying cause of her sickness.

Although the right implant had been the one leaking, Emery surgically removed both in favor of long-term health. In her tweet, Tai Emery joked that she wanted to frame the left implant, which was intact, and send it over to Joe Rogan.

Emery tweeted:

“My right implant had been leaking in my body for no doubt some years. It’s been a journey getting my health back. We need to remain alert & in tune with our own bodies. I wanted to professionally frame my left implant & send it to Joe Rogan but they threw them out,”

Check out the tweet here.

Some may wonder why the bare-knuckle boxer wanted to send her breast implant to Joe Rogan! Read on to know:

Joe Rogan praises Tai Emery’s ‘marketing’ skills

Tai Emery made headlines when she defeated Rung-Arun Khunchai via first-round knockout at a BKFC event in September 2022. While the knockout was indeed impressive, Emery’s post-fight celebration made waves.

The bare-knuckle boxer stood on the turnbuckle and flashed her breasts to the crowd. The incident went viral and Joe Rogan even mentioned it on the JRE podcast with Gordon Ryan and Mo Jason. Rogan thought that the incident was funny, above everything else, and said:

“She showed everybody her t**s after she knocked some girl out. Nice combination too! She hit this girl with a clean uppercut and a smooth left hook and then she’s like, ‘And here’s my t**s too!’ Yeah! I mean why not?”

The UFC color commentator then went on to mock the sports media outlets that gave widespread coverage to the incident and said:

“It was all over these websites… ‘Bareknuckle boxer flashes to the crowd!’ It’s a smart marketing move, right?”

Watch Joe Rogan talk about the viral incident below:

Emery was elated that Joe Rogan mentioned her on the podcast and termed it as the ‘biggest compliment’ she has received in her life. But irrespective of his comments, it’s unlikely that Joe Rogan would have accepted her package if indeed it was delivered to him!