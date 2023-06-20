"Wanted to be a ring girl, but I don’t have b**bs" - UFC champ Alexa Grasso resonates with fellow fighter's failed dream

UFC strawweight Diana Belbita took to her Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself at the weigh-ins. The caption read:

"I always wanted to be a ring girl, but I don't have b**bs so I became a fighter. Hair and makeup by @cgartistry."

Check out the post here:

A few female fighters on the UFC roster took note. Most notably, newly crowned flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, took the time to drop a comment.

She said:

"I understand it"

Veronica Macedo and Maryna Moroz, both UFC fighters, also saw the humour in the post, and found it to be relatable. They also left comments on the post.

In Alexa Grasso's case, it's unsure if she is being serious or not. Regardless, given recent results, it's hard to say that she made the wrong decision. Grasso defeated the legendary Valentina Shevchenko via submission and ended her long tenure as champion in what is sure to become one of the most iconic moments in the history of women's MMA.

Alexa Grasso moves to #1 on the women's P4P list, yet to announce her next fight

Following Amanda Nunes' retirement at UFC 289, Alexa Grasso has moved to the top of the women's pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



per Alexa Grasso is now the new women’s P4P #1 after Amanda Nunes retiredper @JohnMorgan_MMA Alexa Grasso is now the new women’s P4P #1 after Amanda Nunes retiredper @JohnMorgan_MMA https://t.co/Kkmp6QQhkv

That being said, Grasso, who is part of a surge of Mexican fighters in the UFC, is yet to announce her next fight. If anyone warrants an immediate rematch, however, it is Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko reigned over the division for a very long time, and has a total of 7 title defenses to her name. Up until her loss to Grasso, she was as dominant as a champion could be. As a result, an immediate rematch is a definite possibility.

When Grasso was asked by Ariel Helwani on a potential rematch, she said:

"I hope so, I hope so. She asked (for) that, and I would love to fight again with her. I know she is super competitive, I know she is a perfectionist like me. So imagine, I'm wondering what she's gonna do in the second fight."

Check out the clip here:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



"I think it’s going to be important to show everyone that I’m the champion.”



youtube.com/watch?v=YJgq9x… Alexa Grasso "would love" to rematch Valentina Shevchenko and put any "fluke" talk to bed"I think it’s going to be important to show everyone that I’m the champion.” Alexa Grasso "would love" to rematch Valentina Shevchenko and put any "fluke" talk to bed 😤 #TheMMAHour "I think it’s going to be important to show everyone that I’m the champion.”▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=YJgq9x… https://t.co/LCNKgSGFQ4

Poll : 0 votes