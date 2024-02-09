"Wants to beat the granny out of him" - Eddie Hearn explains why potential Chris Eubank Jr. fight is "bit more personal" for Conor Benn

Conor Benn is still hungry to face Chris Eubank Jr., with the fight being dubbed as "personal" for him, according to his promoter, Eddie Hearn.

The pair were previously scheduled to face off in the ring in October 2022, but disaster struck less than a week before fight night. 'The Destroyer' failed two drug tests that were taken pre-fight, and their much-anticipated clash was canceled.

But a full year later, Hearn was oozing with confidence about the fight being re-made. The Matchroom Boxing chairman stated that the fight had been agreed upon, but continuous delays in negotiations have put the bout on ice.

Hearn pointed his finger at Eubank Jr. as the reason for the negotiations collapsing a second time. During an interview last week, Hearn shared his bewilderment at 'NextGen' not accepting the offer from Matchroom Boxing.

Eubank Jr. then responded with a tweet referencing the "show me the money" scene in the movie Jerry Maguire.

Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he shared his thoughts on the saga between Benn and Eubank Jr., saying this:

"In my mind, it is so much money. I'm not gonna tell you the amount, but it's an absolute fortune. For Chris, it's just money. He's not interested in world titles. But for [Conor Benn], of course the money's important, but it's a little bit more personal for him. He wants to beat the granny out of Chris Eubank Jr..."

Watch the video below from 27:10:

Conor Benn "looked like trash" in his previous fight, according to Terence Crawford's trainer

Conor Benn continues his return from suspension for a failed drug test in 2022, and he most recently faced off against Peter Dobson.

'The Destroyer' did not deliver on his prediction of a first-round KO, but he did walk away with a unanimous decision victory to extend his record to 23-0.

Prior to his clash with Dobson, Benn shared his interest in a potential clash with pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre, Crawford's trainer, was asked to share his thoughts on Benn's performance. He said this:

"I think he looked like trash. I didn't watch the fight. I just heard, you know, some of the coaches were watching it. I was basically driving... I know Pete [Conor Benn's coach] really well, so Pete gave him a pretty tough fight. I don't think much of him. I reallly don't know of him."

Listen to McIntyre's comments about Conor Benn below from 1:50: