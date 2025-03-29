"Wants an easy fight", "Would actually be a fun fight ngl" - Fans stunned as Jorge Masvidal calls out Leon Edwards for UFC comeback

It looks like the fateful battle between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards could finally happen. Back in 2019, at UFC Fight Night London, 'Gamebred' and 'Rocky' got into a violent altercation backstage after fighting on the card. Masvidal connected with three punches — later dubbed as "three piece with the soda" — and opened a gash on Edwards' face.

Since then, both men have reached superstardom, with Masvidal twice fighting for the belt and Edwards capturing it and defending it twice. The two were scheduled to face each other in 2021, but the bout was scrapped after Masvidal got injured in training.

Now, in an interview with Submission Radio, Masvidal is planning a return to the UFC after retiring from MMA competition in 2023. The next opponent he wants is the one that got away, Leon Edwards.

'Gamebred' said:

"I beat Leon in every way, shape, and form. He can’t wrestle me for 5 rounds, so I don’t have to worry about the takedowns. And I know on the feet he’s fragile compared to me...

"The way he takes shots and the way I take shots, he’s just fragile compared to me, and if we get in that cage, I’m willing to prove how fragile he is compared to me."

Fans are reacting to this in various ways, with @UFCFriedChicken saying:

"Masvidal wants an easy fight😂"

Meanwhile, @RJS676 said:

"Would actually be a fun fight ngl"

Here are more comments:

More comments on the news. [Image credit: @DovySimuMMA on X]

When Jorge Masvidal gave Leon Edwards the famous "three-piece with the soda"

The backstage brawl between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night London in 2019 has gone down as one of the most unrealized bitter rivalries in MMA lore. It also gave birth to one of the most iconic phrases in MMA history, which launched a mid-card welterweight to superstardom.

Edwards fought and defeated Gunnar Nelson via a close split decision in the co-main event. Jorge Masvidal, coming off a lengthy lay-off, absolutely demolished hometown boy Darren Till in the headlining bout.

While doing a backstage interview with Laura Sanko, Masvidal was interrupted by Leon Edwards, who demanded they fight on a specific date in the future. 'Gamebred' didn't take this nicely and proceeded to land three hard punches on 'Rocky' before getting separated by staff.

In an ESPN interview with Bret Okamoto, Masvidal explained his action and gave birth to the "I gave him a three-piece with the soda" line, which effectively made him a household name.

Here's a video of MMA on Point giving a detailed analysis of the incident:

