What happened between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards backstage?

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards were involved in a physical altercation backstage at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Both fighters were present backstage at UFC Fight Night 147. Masvidal was being interviewed after knocking out Darren Till. Edwards defeated Gunnar Nelson on the same card. 'Rocky' interrupted Masvidal's interview to challenge him to a fight. This did not sit well with Masvidal, who confronted Edwards. 'Gamebred' then landed a bare-knuckled flurry of punches on the Brit. He later described the combination as a 'three-piece with the soda.'

The incident was recorded on camera and instantly went viral.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

After the two welterweights were separated, it was revealed that Edward suffered a cut. In an interview soon after the incident, Masvidal explained what triggered him. Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, he said:

"This hooligan threatened my well-being, my life, man... I thought this hooligan was gonna assault me. He's gonna take everything I got. He shouldn't have done that, he shouldn't have put his hands up and walked towards me like he was gonna punch me... I'm doing the interview and I am in the main event... the guy is a dork man."

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will finally face each at UFC 269

The already stacked UFC 269 card received another blockbuster fight. The UFC declared that Jorge Masvidal will fight Leon Edwards at the pay-per-view.

The matchup makes sense for the UFC, who should already have some great promotional material. It could also be a title eliminator in the welterweight division.

Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman. Edwards, on the other hand, hasn't lost since his fight against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in 2015.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will meet at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN .Contracts have not been signed, but bout agreements have been sent to both teams. Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will meet at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN.Contracts have not been signed, but bout agreements have been sent to both teams. https://t.co/sO4Awj75WS

The card will be headlined by a lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes will also defend her women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in the co-main event.

Other notable fighters featured on the December 11 card are Cody Garbrandt, who will face Kai Kara France and Dominick Cruz, who will meet the hard-hitting Pedro Munhoz.

GSP’s Alt 🥋 @StyleBendersAlt UFC 269 is more than two months away and already has THREE title fights😳! Dana has really been treating us this year! UFC 269 is more than two months away and already has THREE title fights😳! Dana has really been treating us this year! https://t.co/0goQkdRySF

