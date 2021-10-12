What happened between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards backstage?

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards were involved in a physical altercation backstage at the O2 Arena in London, England.
Both fighters were present backstage at UFC Fight Night 147. Masvidal was being interviewed after knocking out Darren Till. Edwards defeated Gunnar Nelson on the same card. 'Rocky' interrupted Masvidal's interview to challenge him to a fight. This did not sit well with Masvidal, who confronted Edwards. 'Gamebred' then landed a bare-knuckled flurry of punches on the Brit. He later described the combination as a 'three-piece with the soda.'
The incident was recorded on camera and instantly went viral.
Check out the video of the altercation below:
After the two welterweights were separated, it was revealed that Edward suffered a cut. In an interview soon after the incident, Masvidal explained what triggered him. Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, he said:
"This hooligan threatened my well-being, my life, man... I thought this hooligan was gonna assault me. He's gonna take everything I got. He shouldn't have done that, he shouldn't have put his hands up and walked towards me like he was gonna punch me... I'm doing the interview and I am in the main event... the guy is a dork man."
Watch the interview below:
Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will finally face each at UFC 269
The already stacked UFC 269 card received another blockbuster fight. The UFC declared that Jorge Masvidal will fight Leon Edwards at the pay-per-view.
The matchup makes sense for the UFC, who should already have some great promotional material. It could also be a title eliminator in the welterweight division.
Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman. Edwards, on the other hand, hasn't lost since his fight against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in 2015.
The card will be headlined by a lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes will also defend her women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in the co-main event.
Also Read
Other notable fighters featured on the December 11 card are Cody Garbrandt, who will face Kai Kara France and Dominick Cruz, who will meet the hard-hitting Pedro Munhoz.
Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!