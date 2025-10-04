  • home icon
  • "WAR CHAMA" - Fans react to Alex Pereira shaving his head ahead of Magomed Ankalaev title rematch at UFC 320

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 04, 2025 06:39 GMT
Fans on Alex Pereira going bald ahead of UFC 320 fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
It appears Alex Pereira has geared up for his upcoming title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 this weekend. Pereira recently sent fans into a frenzy after shaving his head to achieve his signature pre-fight clean-shaven look.

In their last fight at UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev beat Pereira via unanimous decision after five rounds of action and took home the light heavyweight championship. Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, 'Poatan' has shaved his head clean, which is part of his usual pre-fight routine.

After @ChampRDS shared a video of Pereira's haircut via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"Bald Pereira gave him +20 punching power."

Another fan wrote:

"I believe this to be super necessary. We need 'Chama' at his peak aerodynamic form."

One user wrote:

"WAR 'CHAMA.' RISE OF THE 'POATAN.'"

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X
When Alex Pereira explained why he goes bald before his fights

Alex Pereira is undoubtedly among the most famous combat sports personalities in the world today, and the former two-division UFC champion is widely known for his stoic yet charismatic personality.

In an episode of the Embedded vlog series before UFC 303 in June 2024, Pereira explained why it's routine for him to go bald before his fights. Explaining that he does it to look fierce and "ready for war" on camera, he said:

"I'm going to have the photo shoot tomorrow. That's why I'm having my hair cut today. With this hair, I look like a good guy. It doesn't work. It's good now. They shaved my head. Now they applied a face mask, to make my skin look better, and so I can look good on TV. I need to be ready for war. Chama."
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

