"WAR CHAMA" - Fans react to Alex Pereira shaving his head ahead of Magomed Ankalaev title rematch at UFC 320

It appears Alex Pereira has geared up for his upcoming title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 this weekend. Pereira recently sent fans into a frenzy after shaving his head to achieve his signature pre-fight clean-shaven look.In their last fight at UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev beat Pereira via unanimous decision after five rounds of action and took home the light heavyweight championship. Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, 'Poatan' has shaved his head clean, which is part of his usual pre-fight routine.After @ChampRDS shared a video of Pereira's haircut via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.One fan wrote:&quot;Bald Pereira gave him +20 punching power.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;I believe this to be super necessary. We need 'Chama' at his peak aerodynamic form.&quot;One user wrote:&quot;WAR 'CHAMA.' RISE OF THE 'POATAN.'&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @ChampRDS on XWhen Alex Pereira explained why he goes bald before his fightsAlex Pereira is undoubtedly among the most famous combat sports personalities in the world today, and the former two-division UFC champion is widely known for his stoic yet charismatic personality.In an episode of the Embedded vlog series before UFC 303 in June 2024, Pereira explained why it's routine for him to go bald before his fights. Explaining that he does it to look fierce and &quot;ready for war&quot; on camera, he said:&quot;I'm going to have the photo shoot tomorrow. That's why I'm having my hair cut today. With this hair, I look like a good guy. It doesn't work. It's good now. They shaved my head. Now they applied a face mask, to make my skin look better, and so I can look good on TV. I need to be ready for war. Chama.&quot;