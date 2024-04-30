"War noise" - Fans getting ready for British icon Liam Harrison's impending barnburner against Katsuki Kitano

Muay Thai fans are lighting up the comments section on Instagram this week as they prepare for Liam Harrison's long-awaited return at ONE 167.

The British legend was sidelined from competition for nearly two years after sustaining a devastating leg injury in his world title matchup with former divisional champion Nong-O Hama.

At the time, it became clear that if Harrison didn't recover, he would be forced to announce his retirement. Miraculously, he made a full recovery post-surgery, and that's all due to the support he had from his fans and his overall will to persevere.

As Harrison emphatically hit the pads this week to prepare for his bantamweight Muay Thai clash with Katsuki Kitano, the fans on Instagram showed nothing but love and support for his strong return.

One excited fan aptly described Harrison's intense workout session as:

"War noise. Liam Harrison for the win and a UK honour."

ONE 167 airs live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America on Friday, June 7, from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Tough not only on the body, but on the mind as well" - Liam Harrison describes some of the hardest things he endured during recovery

The 'Hitman' Liam Harrison literally tore every ligament and fiber in his knee - MCL, ACL, medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus - in his last outing in ONE Championship.

Getting injured is part of the sport. Harrison for his part, suffered multiple injuries in his decades-long career but this one hit differently. The inability to walk, run, or even practice Muay Thai was a lot more devastating to his mind than to his body. As the 'Hitman' detailed in an interview with Warriorgenics, recovering from this knee injury was the hardest thing he ever went through:

"I wasn't mentally prepped with how hard it was going to be. I just felt, 'ah it's the same as any other injury, couple of months, shake it off back in there' no! It's a very very tough injury. Especially at my age, I'm 38 now, do you know what I mean? So, it's been tough. It's been tough not only on the body, but on the mind as well."