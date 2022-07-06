Was Joe Rogan canceled by the media?

The media has often criticized or "canceled" Joe Rogan after incidents such as saying the "n-word" in old episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). This has left supporters and peers feeling that the podcaster is a victim of "cancel culture", despite his continued success.

Spotify themselves even added COVID-related warnings to some of Rogan's podcast episodes after many had accused the podcaster of spreading false information. The podcaster has made claims such as the vaccine alters genes, health risks around the jab, and other claims surrounding cures.

Lex Fridman recently hosted Joe Rogan on his podcast, which led to the topic of cancel culture coming into the conversation. Fridman asked the UFC commentator how he dealt with the stress of being "canceled" by the media. Rogan responded:

"I used mushrooms. That was one way I did it, really. I took, probably less than a gram everyday. And I did a a lot of really hard working out."

Joe Rogan didn't just talk about the negative side of being "canceled", he also said the situation gave him a lot of time to grow and express himself. The UFC commentator also spoke about how he was feeling when watching media outlets report on his controversies.

However, Rogan had previously himself said that he felt "sick" watching back some old clips of himself using racist language, causing wide-scale media criticism. CNN often posted articles about the commentator.

Rogan stated that he believes podcasting is the truest form of media, as it doesn't have any media executives looming and networks or meetings about ratings. Speaking about CNN's coverage at the time, the commentator said:

"Like when CNN would be playing things over and over and back and forth. It was wild to watch."

Despite his various controversies in the past, Rogan continues to make strides in the podcasting world and has remained a core part of the UFC broadcasting team at major events.

How much money does the UFC pay Joe Rogan per event?

As mentioned, despite being in the media for negative reasons, the UFC never fired or suspended Joe Rogan from their broadcasting team. Rogan reportedly makes $50,000 dollars per event, which is more than some fighters earn for competing.

Rogan usually only commentates on major PPV UFC events and will rarely travel internationally given his other duties. The commentator's podcast, the JRE, demands a lot of time as he regularly uploads videos.

The podcaster recently commentated at UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, which saw the Nigerian retain his title against the powerful American martial artist after winning via decision.

