"Fame is one hell of a drug" - Regular 'Joe Rogan Experience' guest Lex Fridman shares takeaways from Depp-Heard trial, Elon Musk responds

Joe Rogan's friend and podcast guest Lex Fridman recently weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard saga. Fridman shared his takeaways from the public trial on Twitter, which received a response from Elon Musk.

According to Fridman, fame can be a dangerous drug for some people and love can be messy. He also noted that not all legal teams have the same level of expertise and efficiency. The 35-year-old wrote:

"My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine."

Elon Musk, who previously dated Heard, replied wholeheartedly, wishing for both Hollywood actors to move on. According to the business magnate, both Depp and Heard are incredible at their best.

"@lexfridman I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

Fridman replied to Musk, hoping that people start to see others for the best part instead of their worst:

"@elonmusk I do hope we start thinking of people by who they are at their best not their worst."

Johnny Depp initially came under intense criticism as a result of alleged instances of domestic abuse against Heard. Fridman also believes that the Pirates of the Caribbean star's win in the trial should be a lesson for media houses not to jump to conclusions.

He wrote in a separate tweet:

"Johnny Depp wins. I hope this sends a strong message to companies and the media not to rush to judgement."

Lex Fridman wants to see Johnny Depp on Joe Rogan's podcast

Lex Fridman finds Johnny Depp a fascinating human being. The scientist and podcaster wants to see Depp on a long-form podcast like Joe Rogan's, which he believes would highlight the Hollywood actor's personality.

Fridman stated in a now-deleted tweet:

“Johnny Depp is a fascinating human being. The humor, the darkness, the fragility, the hope, the love, all of it shines through when he speaks in long form. I’d love to hear him on a long-form podcast, Joe Rogan or anyone, and of course, I’d love to talk to him.” [h/t EssentiallySports]

Fridman has been a recurring guest on Joe Rogan's JRE podcast after he initially invited the UFC color commentator to his show on AI and machine learning. Rogan even gifted Fridman his favorite Omega Moon watch during his appearance.

