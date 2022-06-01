Has American comedian Bo Burnham mocked Joe Rogan in his latest comedy release?

Yes, Joe Rogan is seemingly characterized by Bo Burnham in his new comedy release 'The Inside Outtakes'.

Burnham uses phrases and formats that you would usually expect to see on Rogan's JRE podcast.

Burnham released 'The Inside Outtakes' on his YouTube channel on May 31st, which has already reached over 2.3 million views. The video is a little over an hour long and consists of various outtakes and unused material from his previous Netflix special.

The Joe Rogan-style segment called 'The Podcast' is only around two minutes long, but was enough to attract the attention of fans. Burnham uses terms such as "SJW feminist freaks," "PC culture" and "anti-comedy."

The comedian also seemingly replicated Rogan's face-to-face podcast style that he uses with his guests.

Rogan is yet to comment on the recent release from Burnham. The two did exchange a friendly Twitter conversation back in 2011, but much has changed since then.

Michael Bisping defends Joe Rogan from UFC commentary critics

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently defended Rogan after criticism surrounding his commentary skills. An online article sparked the debate, accusing the UFC commentary team of lacking an understanding of MMA judging.

Bisping is a commentator himself and supported his fellow UFC commentators on his YouTube channel:

"Joe Rogan has been a legendary commentator for years. 'DC' brings such warmth, expertise, and knowledge to the game. Jon Anik is the best play-by-play guy in all of sports. And the knowledge and the passion more importantly he has for the sport of mixed martial arts is second to none. You wanna see him when he's delivering his lines, and talking. He's so animated and he's so pumped up. They're part of the reason you enjoy the sport so much."

The trigger for the criticism was seemingly the Ketlen Vieira vs. Holly Holm bout, which many believe was judged incorrectly. Rogan first started working for the UFC in 1997 and is now one of the faces of the organization.

The 54-year-old often comments on and promotes UFC events via his social media and podcast, which brings new eyeballs to the sport and the UFC.

