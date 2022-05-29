"Joe Rogan has been a legendary commentator for years" - Michael Bisping hits out at critics claiming commentators play a part in UFC's judging fiasco

Michael Bisping recently reacted to an online report suggesting UFC commentators play a part in MMA's substandard judging.

Judging in the UFC and the sport of MMA in general has come under scrutiny in recent times. The problem magnified after Ketlen Vieira earned a controversial decision win against Holly Holm last weekend. An online article suggested that the UFC's commentary crew was part of the problem and accused them of not having a clear idea about MMA judging.

'The Count' reacted to those claims in a video on his YouTube channel. Bisping, who currently works as a UFC commentator himself, defended his colleagues. He claimed that the likes of Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier are the best at what they do:

"Joe Rogan has been a legendary commentator for years. 'DC' brings such warmth, expertise, and knowledge to the game. Jon Anik is the best play-by-play guy in all of sports. And the knowledge and the passion more importantly he has for the sport of mixed martial arts is second to none. You wanna see him when he's delivering his lines, and talking. He's so animated and he's so pumped up. They're part of the reason you enjoy the sport so much."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier:

Rogan has been an integral part of the UFC's commentary team for 20 years and is present on almost every pay-per-view card. Jon Anik made his commentary debut 10 years ago and is today the lead man on the desk.

Michael Bisping was wrongfully accused by a fan last weekend

Bisping wasn't part of the commentary booth last weekend for the UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira event. The decision in the main-event fight was controversial as many believed Holm, the former women's bantamweight champion, should have won the contest.

One fan on Twitter accused Bisping of making mistakes in commentary during the fight when 'The Count' wasn't even part of the booth. The former middleweight champion duly responded to the fan.

michael @bisping nor did I even tweet about it. It’s ok I accept your apology hahahahaha Kyle Zaepfel @go2hellcarolina



and @laura_sanko Uhh general public? @bisping and @dc_mma had NO FUCKING idea how judges are supposed to score rounds. Kept mentioning Holly's control all fight which isn't even a thing anymore. @laura_sanko Uhh general public? @bisping and @dc_mma had NO FUCKING idea how judges are supposed to score rounds. Kept mentioning Holly's control all fight which isn't even a thing anymore. And the prize for biggest fucking moron goes to YOU!!!! I wasn’t even commentatingnor did I even tweet about it. It’s ok I accept your apologyhahahahaha twitter.com/go2hellcarolin… And the prize for biggest fucking moron goes to YOU!!!! I wasn’t even commentating 😂 nor did I even tweet about it. It’s ok I accept your apology 😂😂😂 hahahahaha twitter.com/go2hellcarolin…

While Michael Bisping was not present at the commentary desk last weekend, one can expect the Englishman to return to broadcasting duties sooner rather than later. The UFC is set to return to action next weekend.

