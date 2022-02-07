Was Joe Rogan's wife Jessica Ditzel in a relationship with H-Town singer Dino Conner?

Joe Rogan's current wife, Jessica Ditzel, used to be in a relationship with the lead singer of popular R&B group H-Town, Keven 'Dino' Conner according to Sidomex Entertainment.

Joe Rogan is an extroverted individual when it comes to his exploits in the UFC, his podcast, and stand-up comedy. However, he has been relatively tight-lipped when it comes to his domestic life and family.

Ditzel and Conner had a daughter named Kayja Rose, who is Rogan's stepdaughter. They had been together in the 1990s and welcomed their daughter, Kayja, into the world in 1996.

Dino perished in a car crash in 2003 alongside his then-girlfriend Teshya Rae Weisent. Ditzel and Dino had parted ways by the time of his death.

Rogan recently found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak after a compilation of videos surfaced that saw him use racial slurs repeatedly. Although there have been mixed reactions to the UFC color commentator's transgressions, it seems like Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, has taken his side.

In a recent memo that was forwarded to Spotify employees, Ek apologized for the seemingly never-ending controversy surrounding The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Ek revealed that the Spotify team had been in contact with the popular podcaster. He further revealed that Rogan had decided to pull a few episodes from the platform owing to their sensitive nature.

In the same statement, the Spotify head honcho argued that, while removing a handful of JRE's episodes was right, permanently silencing Rogan was a step in the wrong direction:

"While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

This update from Spotify's higher management comes shortly after Rogan himself took to social media to offer an apology.

