Who is Joe Rogan's stepdaughter, Kayja Rose?

Kayja Rose, born on 23 August 1996, is the stepdaughter of popular comedian and UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan. He adopted Rose after he married his wife, Jessica Rogan in 2009.

Rogan, who does not prefer to speak much about his private life, revealed on one of the episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that he has three children, including Rose, who is the eldest. However, she is not his biological daughter.

At the age of 12, Rose moved into Rogan's house after her mother, Jessica, tied the wedding knot with the renowned podcast host.

Kayja Rose has two sisters named Lola and Rosy Rogan. Rosy, 11, is the youngest member of the Rogan family, while Lola is two years older than her. Speaking to Gabrielle Reece on his podcast, Joe Rogan detailed how he feels about living in a house full of women.

Kayja Rose is also a R&B music artist

Kayja Rose's interest in music could be attributed to her late biological father, Dino Conner, who was the lead singer of R&B group 'H-Town'. Rose was born to Conner in 1996 before her parents split in the coming years.

Conner died in a car accident in January 2003. According to Kidages, Jessica Rogan (then Jessica Ditzel) was apparently having an affair with Joe Rogan before the death of her former husband.

Rose has managed to carry forward her biological father's legacy by striving in the world of R&B genre. She regularly uploads music to her Soundcloud and Spotify account. The 24-year-old released her first EP in 2017 which was titled, 'Tipsy'.

She has since gone on to release five more singles on Spotify, with the latest one being 'Breathless Over You', which was also her first track of 2021. Rose, however, has been more active on Soundcloud.

Joe Rogan has been fairly reluctant to talk about Rose or his family extensively. The 53-year-old recently signed a whopping $100 million deal with Spotify that will allow the music platform to stream his podcasts exclusively. Rogan previously used to upload his full podcasts to YouTube.