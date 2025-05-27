Was Ludovit Klein a bouncer? Exploring the MMA star's professional background before joining the UFC

Ludovit Klein is set to make his octagon return in a lightweight bout against Mateusz Gamrot in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 107. The fight night event will take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Klein aims to break into the top 15 of the lightweight rankings with a potential win over Gamrot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Was Ludovit Klein a bouncer?

Ludovit Klein is professional mixed martial artist fighting out of Trnava, Slovakia, as he became the first Slovak fighter to compete in the UFC. He holds a professional record of 24 wins, four losses and one draw, which included 17 finishes.

Before pursing an MMA career, Klein worked as a bouncer at discos to make his living. After impressive performances at regional scene, 'Mr. Highlight' signed with the multi-billion dollar MMA organization in 2020 and made his octagon debut against Shane Young at UFC 253, earning an opening round knockout victory.

Ad

The 30-year-old then bounced back from two consecutive losses by securing a split decision win over Devonte Smith at UFC 272 in 2022. He hasn't tasted defeat in his last seven UFC appearances, with his most recent win coming against Roosevelt Roberts via unanimous decision at UFC Paris last year.

Klein will now face no. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 107 this weekend. Ahead of the matchup, the Slovak spoke to James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA Originals and predicted a knockout victory against Gamrot, saying:

Ad

''It will be a big challenge for me, hardest fight in my career but I like it, I'm ready...He's [Gamrot] a good wrestler, he has a good ground game but he is also good in striking...in my head I visualize winning on the KO, I will be the first guy to knockout Mateusz Gamrot.''

Ad

Check out Ludovit Klein's comments below (0:23):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.