"Was scrappy back in the day" - Former WWE star plots a return to MMA after almost 10 years, fans react

Former WWE star who also featured in the UFC ten years back is plotting a return to MMA in 2024.

Matt Riddle, who competed as a welterweight in the UFC between 2009 and 2013, intends to return to mixed martial arts after a successful five-year stint with the WWE. In an interview with MMA Junkie on the World MMA Awards red carpet, Riddle stated:

“There’s been a lot of talk. I’ve been talking to a couple of promotions. I don’t want to get into it until it’s official, but I think in 2024 there’s a very big possibility that I get back in the ring or cage pretty soon.”

Fans reacted to the news on X and welcomed a potential return for Riddle, saying:

"It would be interesting to see if he has a little juice left. He was scrappy back in the day"

"Sometimes a decade is just a lengthy warm-up for the ultimate wrestling entrance."

Fans also had some hilarious takes, including a reference to Jon Jones.

"Was he in game of thrones for like 3 episodes?"

"Seeing him get KO'D in the UFC wud be great karma"

"Jon Jones legal father"

"I can't wait to see her in the Octagon"

Matt Riddle explains reasoning behind wanting to return to MMA

Matt Riddle fought 11 times inside the UFC octagon and had the most memorable run of his career with his last four fights.

Riddle won four straight fights between February 2012 and February 2013, but two of those wins were overturned after he tested positive for cannabis. Riddle was found guilty twice in a year and, therefore, was let go from the UFC.

He explained in the interview with MMA Junkie why he wants to get back to mixed martial arts citing the need to find closure and 'get beat up.' He said:

“Maybe this is a bad theory or bad idea, but I feel like you’ve got to get beat up to leave, you know? I feel like I left the UFC on a four-fight win streak, then won another fight in Titan FC. I just kind of left and went to pro wrestling. I did good [and am] still doing it. Pro wrestling is awesome, but I still want to get beat up. I want to have my exit. We’ll see. Maybe somebody beats me up. Maybe I keep winning. Who knows?”

Check out his full comments in the interview below:

