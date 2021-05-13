Was undefeated MMA phenom Kayla Harrison on Impractical Jokers?

PFL champion Kayla Harrison guested on the hit television show 'Impractical Jokers' in 2017. This was before she was the undefeated MMA phenomenon that she is today.

Kayla Harrison appeared on an episode of TruTV's gag show as part of host James Murray's punishment.

For context, each episode of 'Impractical Jokers' sees friends and hosts Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano compete in games of embarrassing dares in public. A joker scores each time he successfully completes a dare. And the person with the lowest score by the end of the episode will have to go through a punishment.

Murr, the losing joker in the episode, was sent to a cocktail party, with Kayla Harrison posing as one of the guests. The other hosts then instructed Murr to approach Kayla Harrison, grapple with her, and try to pin her down.

Of course, the comedian stood no chance of completing his task as Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo. Murr was put through an embarrassing situation where Kayla Harrison tossed him around like a rag doll, while spectators looked on.

Kayla Harrison's domination of PFL

Kayla Harrison is arguably the biggest star in women's MMA outside of the UFC. SInce starting her pro-MMA career in 2018, Kayla Harrison has been unstoppable with nine wins, no defeats and seven stoppages.

Heavy ground and pound from Kayla Harrison! This one is over! #2021PFL3 LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN

🌎 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/d7f7M1ZX7q — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 7, 2021

Kayla Harrison was recently in action at PFL 3: 2021 Regular Season this past weekend. She steamrolled Mariana Morais to earn the TKO victory in round one.

The 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, recently clapped back at UFC president Dana White, who suggested she might not be ready to compete in the octagon.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Kayla Harrison laughed off White’s comments:

“I think that if Dana is ready to pay me a lot of money, I’ll make him a lot of money. “I have stated many times, I’m ready to face the best in the world.”

Kayla Harrison’s PFL contract expires at the end of the promotion's 2021 season. She has not yet commented on whether she intends to re-sign with the PFL or go elsewhere.