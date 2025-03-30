"Waste of a PPV", "Perfect. As it should be." - Internet divided as this year's Noche UFC heads to Canelo Alvarez's hometown in Mexico

During the live telecast of UFC Mexico City on March 29, the promotion announced that this year's Noche UFC event aka UFC 320 will take place in the country of Mexico itself. The fight card will be held on September 13 at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico.

One thing to note is that Guadalajara is the hometown of world-renowned boxer Canelo Alvarez. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani spoke on the Noche UFC announcement and claimed that the event will take place a day after the rumored clash between Alvarez and Terence Crawford in Las Vegas.

"In Mexico. Perfect. As it should be. And the day after the planned Canelo x Crawford in [Las] Vegas."

The UFC announcement received a wide variety of reactions from the public, who shared their thoughts on social media.

One fan opined that it would be a bad decision to host Noche UFC in Mexico.

"Waste of a PPV."

Another individual claimed that although it was good that the event was going to be held in Mexico this year, majoirty of the fans in Guadalajara would be busy watching the showdown between Lavarez and Crawford.

"Better that it's in Mexico this time. But all of Guadalajara will be watching Canelo that night."

One fan predicted that the main event of the upcoming Noche UFC event will have Movsar Evloev on one side and the winner of the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes clash on the other.

"It would be the winner of Lopes vs. [Volkanovski] and the opponent would be Evloev, I imagine."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to th Noche UFC announcement

Last year, the Noche UFC event took place at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was headlined by a bantamweight title clash between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

