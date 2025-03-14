WATCH: A detailed analysis of what makes Rodtang Jitmuangnon's elbow such a lethal weapon in Muay Thai

  • home icon
By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 14, 2025 12:26 GMT
Rodtang showcasing the extent of his elbow strikes [Photo via ONE Championship]

Muay Thai is also known as 'The Art of Eight Limbs' because athletes can hurt their opponents using fists, elbows, knees, and feet. Rodtang Jitmuangnon showed how devastating Muay Thai elbows actually are during his legendary encounter with two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September 2023.

Despite his preference to lead his attacks with punches, 'The Iron Man' showed how deadly his elbows were when he landed an upward elbow strike that opened a nasty cut on Superlek's forehead.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared the brilliance behind his elbows in an Instagram video, which can be seen below:

This moment stuck with many ONE fans as they had never seen the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion wear a crimson mask to that extent. Despite the blood gushing down his face, Superlek emerged with the unanimous decision victory.

Luckily, fans will get to watch Rodtang and Superlek star on the same card on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Rodtang will compete in a flyweight kickboxing bout versus Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa to close out ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Meanwhile, 'The Kicking Machine' will seek to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Takeru switched up his training camp for Rodtang megafight

Takeru rarely opts to have a high-intensity training camp to minimize the risk of an injury. However, the Team Vasileus founder recently revealed that he had changed his proven methodology specifically for ONE 172.

Speaking with the promotion during his recent open workout, 'The Natural Born Crusher' shared:

"Previously, I've been training while being careful not to push beyond my limits, adjusting and paying attention to avoid injuries."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
