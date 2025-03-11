“Being careful not to push beyond my limits” - Takeru says he took a wiser approach in training for Rodtang megafight

Second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender and former multi-time K-1 world champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan is deep in the thick of his preparations for upcoming opponent 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Takeru and Rodtang will finally lock horns in the world's largest martial arts organization next weekend, when they meet in the Circle in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight for the ages.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent open workout held in Tokyo, Takeru talked about being careful in training so that he is fully ready for the fight and at a hundred percent.

'The Natural Born Crusher' said:

"Previously, I've been training while being careful not to push beyond my limits, adjusting and paying attention to avoid injuries."

Needless to say, fans can expect the absolute best from Takeru Segawa when the veteran heads back to the world's largest martial arts organization for his third appearance in the promotion.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness 'The Natural Born Crusher' back in action on the big stage.

Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally booked for ONE 172 in Saitama

They've been on a collision course for over a year, but 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa and former flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon will finally face off in a super-fight for the ages.

The two do battle in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

