WATCH: A detailed step-by-step breakdown of Adriano Moraes' iconic knee strike knockout of MMA legend Demetrious Johnson

Ahead of Adriano Moraes' bid for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship later this week, ONE Championship took a deep dive into the most defining victory of his career, providing a detailed breakdown of the iconic moment.

This happened when the Brazilian sensation first crossed paths with the legendary Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT I, which took place behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021.

In that bout, Moraes — the defending champion at the time — excuted a flawless game plan, maximizing his height and reach superiority against the shorter 'Mighty Mouse'.

From the opening bell, Moraes used his physical attributes to his advantage, circling on the outside to maintain optimal striking distance.

Sensing the need to shift momentum, Johnson pressed forward in the second round, looking to close the gap. However, Moraes capitalized on the opportunity, rocking the then-challenger with a crisp uppercut and a staggering knee before sealing the victory with a relentless barrage of ground strikes.

That stunning win logged his name in the record books as the first man to beat Johnson by knockout.

Over a year later, both men met in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 1 in August 2022, where Johnson exacted payback by knocking out Moraes with a knee in the fourth round to finally become the ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

The rivalry reached its climax at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where Johnson sealed the trilogy with a unanimous decision win, putting an end to his grueling feud with the Brazilian.

Adriano Moraes looks to reclaim flyweight MMA throne at ONE 172

Following Demetrious Johnson's retirement last year, the ONE flyweight MMA world championship is now vacant, and Adriano Moraes look to have it back in his possession.

Moraes gets a crack at 26 pound of gold when he runs it back with old foe Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172, emanating live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans worldwide can watch this rematch via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

