WATCH: A quick-style breakdown of Tawanchai’s clinical two-piece combo in first meeting against Jo Nattawut

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has had two competitive showdowns with fellow Thai fighter Jo Nattawut. And in both occasions, which he won, he showed different facets of himself as a technical fighter.

It was recently spotlighted by ONE Championship in an Instagram post, where it made a quick-style breakdown of a clinical two-piece combination he threw at 'Smokin' Jo in their first encounter at ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year.

The video has Tawanchai setting things up with a feint strike before transitioning to a body kick, followed by a left straight to the face that sent his opponent staggering back.

Check out the video below:

The sequence was part of Tawanchai's performance, which saw him win the kickboxing showdown by unanimous decision. The two had a rematch back in June for the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout's Muay Thai world title, which he successfully defended by majority decision.

ONE Championship's IG post was in line with Tawanchai's scheduled title defense on Jan. 24 at ONE 170 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, against interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon. The event will be aired live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sam-A believes Tawanchai will beat Superbon in title rematch

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend again the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon at ONE 170 on Jan. 24. One who believes that it is going to be a successful defense is veteran Thai fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Tawanchai-Superbon II is a rematch of the two superstars' first title encounter in December last year, where they went back-and-forth throughout, with the reigning champion winning by majority decision.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sam-A, a multiple-time ONE world champion, shared his thoughts on the marquee rematch, leaning on a Tawanchai victory but was quick to say it would not come easy once again.

He said:

"I still think Tawanchai will win this match but not that easily."

ONE 170 will mark the fourth time Tawanchai will be defending the title he seized by decision in September 2022 from former divisional king Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

