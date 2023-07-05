WATCH: A step-by-step guide in executing Demetrious Johnson’s iconic Mighty Wiz Bar

You can't talk about MMA's Mt. Rushmore of all-time greats without having ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson in that conversation. No other fighter, past or present, has ever heard the words "and still" more than the great 'Mighty Mouse'.

His legendary flyweight world title run in the UFC, spanning from 2012 to 2016, saw DJ setting the record for most consecutive title defenses at 11. A record will most likely never be broken. He is the Michael Jordan of the sport and no one to this day has ever truly come close to his accolades in the division.

Before leaving the UFC and venturing into ONE Championship, the American MMA icon gave us a gem of a move which he pulled off in his last successful UFC title defense. Against Ray Borg, DJ pulled off an armbar off a back suplex. The mental gymnastics of just trying to wrap our heads around that sentence already made us sweat.

ONE Championship posted a step-by-step breakdown of how Johnson did it:

The "Mighty Wiz-bar" showed how Demetrious Johnson is so far ahead of everybody else that he can invent moves on the fly. He operates on a level reserved only for gods.

After leaving the UFC, Johnson competed in ONE's 135-pound division and met his most formidable rival yet, Adriano Moraes. Their rivalry spanned three fights which Demetrious Johnson ultimately won 2-1. After exchanging knockout wins with 'Mikinho' through 2021 and 2022, 'Mighty Mouse' put an end to the rivalry via a unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 10.

It was the perfect exclamation point to Demetrious Johnson's legendary career as it showed how, even at 36, he can still evolve and improve on his already amazing skillset. They say a world champion can never be legit if he's never experienced a loss before. After losing and then bouncing back to win the ONE flyweight world title that night, DJ has fully cemented his place in the sport's Greatest of All Time list.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10, which was ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil, can be replayed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

