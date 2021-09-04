Watch: Tyron Woodley explains why people shouldn't be dismissive of Jake Paul's boxing credentials

Tyron Woodley has come to the defense of Jake Paul against those who are dismissive of the YouTube megastar’s boxing credentials.

Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, appeared on episode 327 of The Dr. Greenthumb Podcast. Among other topics, T-Wood notably gave props to Jake Paul and suggested that Paul is indeed a legitimate fighter.

A rather intriguing observation made by many of Tyron Woodley’s fans on social media is that the veteran MMA fighter appeared to be under the influence during the podcast appearance. You can watch Tyron Woodley explaining why people ought to take Jake Paul seriously in the video below:

“Sold out a f**king basketball arena”, Tyron Woodley said, alluding to him and Paul competing at the sold-out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio – the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, which recently served as the venue for Woodley’s fight against Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley continued, “Two dudes fighting, and I told them from the beginning – This will look like a fight! Don’t let this dude keep fooling you that he’s some YouTuber. He’s a rich kid with no kids, no responsibility; endless opportunities for the best trainers, the best conditions, the best living stuff. He’s passionate about it. So, why wouldn’t he go all in and all out? Yes, this is a fight.”

Tyron Woodley is lobbying for a rematch against Jake Paul

In the lead-up to their professional boxing match, Cleveland native Jake Paul challenged Tyron Woodley to accept a bet wherein the loser of their fight would get the winner’s name tattooed on their body.

This would mean that if Tyron Woodley lost, Woodley would have to get a tattoo that reads – “I love Jake Paul”. And if Jake Paul lost, Paul would have to get a tattoo that reads – “I love Tyron Woodley”.

The Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul matchup took place on August 29th, 2021, and witnessed Paul defeat Woodley via split decision. While Paul expected Woodley to get the tattoo, Woodley put forth a counter-proposal.

Tyron Woodley strongly asserted his disagreement with the judges’ scorecards. ‘The Chosen One’ demanded an immediate rematch against Jake Paul. Woodley proposed that he'll get the tattoo, provided Paul grants him an immediate rematch.

Presently, it’s unknown as to whether or not Jake Paul and his team will have him face Tyron Woodley in an immediate rematch or fight another opponent instead.

